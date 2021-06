Recently, President Biden unveiled a goal for the United States to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels. In the weeks since then, however, his administration has yet to articulate a plan to accomplish his goal. If the administration wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an economically sustainable way, then his plan needs to focus on energy innovation like we have seen with wind, solar, and, especially, natural gas in recent years.