Once the summer months begin, most of you will look forward to spending more time on the beach, traveling to warm places, getting ready for your tan, taking your summer clothes out from the closet, or simply just spending more time outdoors. It’s also during the summer months when families love to go out and have picnics, or swim in their pools and let their children play outdoors more often. While it’s all bliss and fun, another thing you must also prepare for during the summer is your family’s hydration.