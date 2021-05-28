Cancel
Anna Kendrick to Star in New Movie About Woman Who Won A Date With Serial Killer

By WENN
AceShowbiz
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Chloe Okuno's film, 'Rodney and Sheryl', chronicles Cheryl Bradshaw's relationship with Rodney Alcala, whom she met on popular TV show 'The Dating Game' in 1978. AceShowbiz - Anna Kendrick is to play a U.S. TV dating show contestant who won a night out with a serial killer in new movie "Rodney & Sheryl".

