While it may not be the first destination on your mind, Missouri has a lot to offer. If you have never been to Missouri, here are 11 fun things you can do here:. Branson, in southwest Missouri, with no false modesty, calls itself the "Live country music capital of the universe." It draws millions of tourists each year, mainly country music fans. The "Strip" is crowded with music palaces, motels, restaurants, and souvenir booths selling all imaginable kinds of kitsch. The music venues here host some of country music's greatest performers. Branson is also a good base for excursions into the surrounding Ozark Mountains. Natural points of interest include Table Rock Lake State Park and Talking Rocks Cavern. A fun way to experience Branson's wild side is to hop aboard the Branson Scenic Railroad, complete with refurbished 1930s passenger cars.