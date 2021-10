It’s been a month since the class of 2025 moved in and started their college journeys at Seattle University. As a first-year myself, I can attest to how this time has been a swirling wind of joy, chaos, fearlessness, fearfulness and emotions that change almost as quickly as the weather. Students look forward to the upcoming Family Weekend as they can share their excitement to be back in the classroom this year with their loved ones.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO