Amid the historic graves of Forest Lawn Cemetery in Dexter stands a solitary mausoleum, a sentinel that has watched over those interred in the sacred ground for more than one hundred years. The name above the door reads, “Pratt.Hays.Pratt.” Like many other long-standing families in the area, the Pratts were one of Dexter’s early settlers who helped shape the village and surrounding community into what it is today.