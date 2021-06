As the manufacturing industry faces a growing skills gap, discover three ways that you can adapt your recruiting strategies to attract more workers. About 2.1 million jobs will be unfilled in the manufacturing industry by 2030, according to a recent study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute. Older workers are retiring or transitioning into different industries, and the current workforce is often lacking the skills and training necessary to take their place. As the industry’s skills shortage continues to grow, manufacturers are exploring different ways of recruiting the next generation of workers. Check out these three manufacturing recruiting strategies which you can use right now to expand your workforce and grow your business.