Bob Dylan Turned 80 This Week. He’s Been With Me All Along

Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” was released by Columbia Records on July 20, 1965, but it was a grueling process to make it into the iconic ballad beloved by millions in the years that followed. In the new biography The Double Life of Bob Dylan: A Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941-1966 (Little, Brown and Company), Clinton Heylin writes about how the American singer-songwriter was depleted and exhausted following a grueling U.K. tour and struggled to produce a version of the song that both he and his record label were happy with. Years later, Rolling Stone magazine would list the song as No. 1 in its “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” ranking, but at the time, it was a problematic track. Here, Heylin explores this stressful songwriting period in the artist’s life.