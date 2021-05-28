Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Liftoff

By Katherine Mangu-Ward
Though Liftoff's subtitle is Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX, it's much more about the latter than the former, and thank goodness. Musk is a fascinating character and the "Avengers assemble!" early chapters on the hiring of key employees are rather thrilling, despite being about H.R. management. But if Liftoff has a main character, it's the Falcon 1 rocket. The improbable object of obsessive desire, various iterations of the Falcon get built, hauled around, battered, burned, exploded, rebuilt, and rebuilt again before finally slipping the surly bonds of Earth.

