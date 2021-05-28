Cancel
Poland marks 40 years since death of Cardinal Wyszynski

By CNA Staff
catholicnewsagency.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvents are taking place across Poland Friday marking the 40th anniversary of the death of a cardinal who led the Church defiantly during the darkest years of communism. Catholics are marking the May 28 anniversary with Masses, exhibitions, and concerts dedicated to Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński. Archbishop Wojciech Polak, the Primate...

www.catholicnewsagency.com
