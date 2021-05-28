Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A New You: Regardless of challenges, you can prevail over them

By Catherine Galasso-Vigorito
Register Citizen
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wanted to share with you this sweet verse of poetry which a dear reader sent to me, for I believe it holds with it great meaning and truth. At God’s footstool to confess, a poor soul knelt and bowed his head,. “I failed,” the man cried. But the Master...

www.registercitizen.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Nar Anon#Ac#Auto Cad#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Thrive Global

You Can Overcome Any Challenge If You Believe In Yourself

Consequently, many have turned to the online sphere to see how they can pivot and do something different to earn a living. Some have succeeded, others have fallen short, but. undoubtedly most have realised that figuring things out all by themselves can be quite challenging. The Struggle To Keep Going.
Religiondailyscripture.net

You Will Know Them by Their Fruits

15 "Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. 16 You will know them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorns, or figs from thistles? 17 So, every sound tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears evil fruit. 18 A sound tree cannot bear evil fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Thus you will know them by their fruits.
Mental HealthThe Jewish Press

The Case For Psychology And Torah Together

While there are elements of Elliot Resnick’s recent critique ( ISSUE INFO ) of the field of psychology to which I agree, there are serious flaws with numerous assumptions, facts, and perhaps most importantly, the tone, which warrant a response. Historically, there has been noted opposition between psychology and religion in general, and Judaism in particular. However, in recent decades, a more sensitive, robust, and ultimately fruitful dialogue and interchange has formed. Instead of painting an antagonistic picture between Judaism and psychology, it would be more constructive and advantageous to find opportunities for synthesis.
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Hug those you love a little tighter today

Of all the things we would think to be grateful to God for, I rather suspect that wet shoes would be pretty far down on the list. And yet …. The wreck was horrific. It made national news, 18 vehicles were involved, there were multiple deaths, traffic was stopped for half a day on both sides of the interstate. It seems to have started simply with a heavy downpour of rain, and one vehicle hydroplaning into another. It was one of the heart-breaking, gut-wrenching, terrible accidents that move people from all walks of life to stop for a few moments and pray for everyone involved and for the families who are now experiencing loss that simply cannot be fathomed.
Societynakedpastor

IF WE WERE TO CHAT ABOUT YOUR DECONSTRUCTION

You’re deconstructing your beliefs. Let’s have a coffee. You talk. You share your story. You’re deconstructing and confused. You don’t know what you believe anymore. You even fear becoming an atheist. You wonder if you’ll ever feel normal. No one understands. Even loved ones express concern and make you more doubtful. You seldom take a sip because you’re so absorbed in your predicament. You say this is what life is like: you can’t just live because you’re stuck inside your struggle, tangled by your thoughts, trapped in your confusion. You want this to end and be yourself again.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Overcome Post-Pandemic Stress by Accessing Your Inner Therapist

As COVID-19 numbers diminish in response to vaccinations, and restrictions ease, many of us are eager to resume our pre-pandemic lives as we remember them. We have struggled through many months of isolation and persistent grief. Now that there is light at the end of the tunnel, we think we should feel excited, joyous, and free. Yet the reality is that many of us feel stressed and anxious. How will we rise above these difficult feelings to enjoy our freedom and move into a new future?
Religioncrossway.org

4 Reasons to Let Go and Trust God

The link between anxiety and not-knowing also shows itself in our craving for knowledge of the future. Like an impatient reader who flips to the last page of a suspenseful novel to relieve the tension, we want a peek into what’s next. It’s no wonder the practice of divination stretches back to the earliest days of human history, and it still dogs us today. For the unbeliever, it’s horoscopes, palm readings, and tarot cards. For the believer, it’s much the same thing, loosely draped in religious trappings: asking God for an extrabiblical sign, claiming a Bible promise out of context, or attaching significance to dreams or “prophetic words.”
Religiondougresler.com

Powerful Women

I love the women of the Bible. They live in incredibly difficult times. They live in cultures where they are treated more as property than people. They are subject to all kinds of abuse and neglect. They have no rights and no legal recourse. They are prized for their physical beauty and cast aside when it fades. Their worth is determined by the number of male children they bear and they are shamed if they cannot produce. It’s a brutal, harsh existence and it would be easy for the women to throw up their hands in despair. It would be easy for them to feel helpless and hopeless. Resign themselves to their lot in life and try to make the best of things. But then you read stories about women like Vashti and Esther. Women who are powerful. Fierce. Courageous. Bold. They dare to stand up to the men in their lives. They dare to be different. They refuse to accept the social and cultural restraints placed upon them.
ReligionNorwalk Hour

Faith Matters: The 'ordinary' is just as important

How do you respond to the word “ordinary?” Does the idea of “ordinary” excite you? Probably not!. Just in case anyone is interested, this unexciting word “ordinary” comes from the Latin, ordinaris, suggesting something regular, something according to order. The adjective “ordinary” means customary, usual, normal, even unexceptional. Are we excited about “ordinary” yet? Well, we might be … especially after more than a year of life being out of the ordinary.
Religionelizabethton.com

What does God require of a Christian?

I like to know the rules. When I begin a new job, I want to know what is required and expected from me. I want to make sure to meet and exceed those requirements and expectations when possible, so my employer will know that I am striving to do my best. Have you ever wondered what God requires or expects from us as His dear children? Many would say that God requires a great laundry list of things, but the book of Micah lists only three things that God requires. Micah 6:6-8 asks, “Wherewith shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before the high God? Shall I come before him with burnt offerings, with calves of a year old? Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, or with ten thousands of rivers of oil? shall I give my firstborn for my transgression, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Why Strong Women And Narcissists Attract Each Other

It is a common misconception that narcissists only look for emotionally dependent partners. What appears to be an overabundance of self-assurance in a narcissist, is a protective wall, blocking insecurity and lack of self-confidence. Narcissists often feel safe with strong partners as they have always struggled with a consistent parent...
Mental Healthrobertjrgraham.com

You Can Concentrate, But Will You?

What would you like to do, that you are not doing? If you think you should be “getting on” better, why don’t you? Study yourself carefully. Learn your shortcomings. Sometimes only a mere trifle keeps one from branching out and becoming a success. Discover why you have not been making good–the cause of your failure. Have you been expecting someone to lead you, or to make a way for you? If you have, concentrate on a new line of thought.
Societypsiloveyou.xyz

How to Tell if Someone is Strong or Just Indifferent

I’ve always been drawn to people who stay calm in the midst of chaos. Probably because I grew up in a volatile household where if I were suspended from school, no one would care. But if I used the wrong style of trash bag to line the bin? There would be hell to pay.
MoviesTexarkana Gazette

Love and loss prevail in 'I Carry You with Me'

Director Heidi Ewing makes a powerful narrative debut with "I Carry You with Me," a dreamy and tender, decades-spanning story about love, sacrifice, memory and immigration. The central character is Ivn (Armando Espitia), an aspiring chef who we meet in Mexico as he's struggling to get a spot in a kitchen and to make enough money to support his son. His boss, who has him washing dishes and fixing toilets, tells him to be patient. Ivn's culinary school degree and talent are of no interest to the boss, who fills an open kitchen position with a relative in need.
Healthbrothersonsports.com

How You Can Effectively Get Over a Slump

One of the inevitable highs and lows people experience in life is their motivation. No matter how much they fight it, they can’t help but be sidetracked from their goals and get stuck in a paralyzing rut. Not addressing it immediately could take a toll on our life satisfaction and well-being, in general. It isn’t easy to deal with, but you can learn ways to get back from a life slump.
Homelessaslanroars.org

One Thing 6/23/21 Don’t become captive to your memories

In the days of her affliction and homelessness Jerusalem remembers all her precious things That were from the days of old, When her people fell into the hand of the adversary And no one helped her. The adversaries saw her, They mocked at her ruin. Her uncleanness was in her skirts; She did not dream of her future. Therefore she has fallen astonishingly; She has no comforter. “See, O LORD, my affliction, For the enemy has magnified himself!”
Lansing, MIlansingcitypulse.com

The challenge of finding an editor and how you can help

City Pulse needs your help. This time, we do not have our hand out, although your contributions are always welcome. (Please see P. 3 for information on our June fundraising campaign.) Rather, we are asking you to spread the word that City Pulse is seeking an arts and entertainment editor...
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

10 Daily Affirmations That Help You Prioritize Self-Care

Sometimes it’s easy to put self-care last on your to-do list, but you should always prioritize it. Self-care includes anything that promotes physical or emotional health, prevents disease, or helps you cope. Making self-care part of your daily routine can help you establish positive habits and improve your overall well-being.