Homebuyers Squeezed As Western States See Prices Double Or More In Last Decade

The market psychology behind “asking rents”: price discovery in uncertain times. But they’re not actual rents and don’t go into CPI. “Asking rents,” a measure of the apartment rental market, is the rent that landlords advertise for their available rental units. Computers grab these asking rents from all major online sites. So the median asking rent is not survey based. But it does not indicate if those apartments were actually rented out at those rents, or if they’re still vacant. And those asking rents are now showing a peculiar effect.