Homebuyers Squeezed As Western States See Prices Double Or More In Last Decade

wxxinews.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time last year, amid the pandemic lockdown, Marissa Lovell's landlord offered to sell Lovell her current rental house in Boise, Idaho, for $256,000. Lovell and her fiancé are first-time homebuyers — she's a freelance writer and publicist for a local music festival, and he's an arborist. So it took them until July to get all their paperwork together and loan secured. By then, her landlord had raised the asking price to $300,000. Today, one year later, it's for sale for almost $400,000.

#Housing Prices#Home Prices#Affordable Housing#Housing Markets#Real Estate Agent#Zillow#The University Of Nevada#Boise Regional Realtors
