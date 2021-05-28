Cancel
Quincy, MA

I Know The Water Is Coming. But I Can't Bear To Sell My Family's Cottage

By Barbara Moran
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days before my father died, he sat up in his hospice bed and pointed to a framed photograph on the dresser. I brought it to him, and he tapped his finger on the glass. We looked at it together. The photo showed a crowd of 30 outside a house, dressed for summer, leaning together and smiling for the photo. But Dad wasn’t looking at the people. He was looking at a small bungalow, white with red trim, barely visible behind them.

