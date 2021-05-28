Cancel
Emma Stone can still do Steve Martin's f-bomb speech from Planes, Trains And Automobiles

By Dennis Perkins
A.V. Club
 28 days ago

Now, nobody is questioning the parenting style of Emma Stone's father, let's just get that straight. After all, the Cruella star has a more than healthy movie career going, a Best Actress Oscar, and a willingness to apologize for accepting roles she had no business playing. Still, as Stone related to Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, dad wasn't interested in shielding the young Emma from his favorite R-rated movies in her childhood, regularly screening the Steve Martin oeuvre back from before he was America's family-friendly father figure. After all, what 8-year-old wouldn't appreciate The Jerk or Planes, Trains And Automobiles? (Dad's fondness for sitting down to repeated watches of The Shawshank Redemption might be called into question, but, since it's on a non-stop loop on cable, it's not like anyone can escape it.)

www.avclub.com
