Greek-American George Alepidis of Medford Dies, Aged 92

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – George E. Alepedis, age 92, of Medford, MA died peacefully on May 13 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Anna Alepedis, nurturing father of Betty Alepedis-Stoukides and her husband Michael and Efharis Alepedis, he leaves behind his four grandchildren Demetri, Myrtianna, Georgianna, and Michelle. He was the brother of the late Nicholas Alepidis, survived by his sister-in-law Konstandina Alepidis and their three children, and his late sister Marika Spanidou, late brother-in-law Ipatios Spanidis, late nephew Kostas Spanidis and his wife Georgia Giannakidou Spanidou, and two children. He also leaves behind many nephews and nieces and relatives whom he loved dearly. George immigrated to the United States from Greece in 1956. He was a proud Dunkins franchisee for 52 years in the Copley and Back Bay area. The funeral was held on Wednesday, May 19 at Hellenic College Holy Cross Chapel, 50 Goddard Avenue, Brookline. Visitation prior to the funeral service from 10:00-The burial was at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology or The American Diabetes Association.

