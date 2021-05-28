Cancel
There’s a rare Apple sale on the AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, iPad and more – here’s what to buy

By Alex Lee and Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
Have you been eyeing up that latest iPad air? Got those swanky AirPods pro headphones in your sight? Salivate no more. Amazon is having a massive sale on all the Apple fan favourites.

It’s a rare sight to see, but there’s plenty of Apple deals available right now, and the sale includes all of your favourite gadgets from the brand – from AirPods and iPads to MacBooks, the Apple Watch and even Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil.

We’ve just spotted that you can get 21 per cent off Apple’s AirPods Pro, saving you more than £50 off the earbuds’ regular price, and there’s almost £150 off the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro , with the snappy M1 chip.

As the most discerning deal-seekers, we’ve also compiled the top discounts currently available on the best phones , as well as the best deals on laptops and best deals on TVs .

If you want to get hold of a stellar piece of tech from Apple, we’ve scoured high and low through Amazon’s sale to bring you the very best deals, making sure you’re paying the lowest price possible.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £189.97, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s ultra-premium in-ear true wireless buds are some of the best bits of audio gear that Apple has ever made. In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds , our reviewer said that they “offer one of the best noise-cancelling in any in-ear headphones” and that they “fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely”.

The AirPods pro have in-built active noise cancellation, a transparent listening mode and a wireless charging case that will have your AirPods juiced up for more than 24 hours. Of course, it’s also powered by the brand’s sweet, sweet H1 chip, which gives you access to “hey Siri”, an increased range, and the ability to automatically switch between your devices. With nearly £60 off, what more could you want?

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: Was £199, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

These might not have active noise cancellation or the transparency mode feature found on the AirPods pro, but that doesn’t mean the standard AirPods aren’t any good. These are the second-gen buds, meaning they also come with the lush H1 chip.

If you aren’t too bothered about active noise cancellation, then the second-gen AirPods are significantly cheaper than the pros and extremely worth your money. They come with a wireless charging case, but you don’t mind plugging it in to charge, the AirPods with the wired charging case are also on sale for £113.01 ( Amazon.co.uk ).

Apple iPad air with wifi, 10.9 in, 4th gen, 64GB: Was £579, now £512.40, Amazon.co.uk

Apple smashed it out of the park with its latest iPad air , bettering its predecessor in terms of performance, display and design and finally getting rid of those outdated curved edges. In our round-up of the best tablets , our reviewer said that because “the front is all glass, you only see the colours in the anodised aluminium that forms the back and edge, and which gives the iPad its premium build quality”.

Strangely enough, the latest iPad air is also a mighty fine competitor to the iPad pro, thanks to its A14 bionic chip, making it fairly similar in terms of performance. Best of all, the air is almost identical. Now that it’s on sale, it’s an absolute steal. The sky blue model has been reduced a little bit more than the space grey model, but you can still get the space grey iPad air for £556 ( Amazon.co.uk ).

Apple iPad with wifi, 10.2in, 8th gen, 128GB: Was £429, now £397.97, Amazon.co.uk

The eighth-gen iPad is a no-fuss, no-frills tablet perfect for the everyday Netflix binge or the spot of online shopping. It’s powered by the snappy A12 bionic chip with neural engine and also supports the first-gen Apple Pencil. You’ll also get a delightful 128GB of storage to fill your iPad up with apps and photos, plus a lengthy 10 hours of battery life. It’s £30 cheaper than usual – a hefty sum for an Apple product.

Apple Pencil, 1st gen: Was £99, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

Buying an iPad for your creative endeavours? You’ll want to get an Apple Pencil to complement your work. With pressure sensitivity, you can sketch and write exactly how you would with an ordinary pencil. They don’t usually come cheap, but this first-generation model has 15 per cent off on Amazon right now.

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £878.76, Amazon.co.uk

The latest MacBook air is the first MacBook to use Apple’s own silicon processor instead of Intel’s version. In our round-up of the best laptops , our reviewer said that the “M1 chip is breathtakingly fast, so that everything, from the instant-on display, to when you open the laptop’s lid, is amazingly speedy. The magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.” Better yet, it has six more hours of usability than the previous model. It’s currently at its lowest price ever.

Apple MacBook pro with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £1,299, now £1,128.87, Amazon.co.uk

Like the all-new MacBook air, the MacBook pro runs on the speedy M1 silicon chip, making it effortless to use. In our round-up of the best high-performance laptops , our reviewer said that “unlike the air, there is a fan in this model which means the fast performance can continue for even longer. Additionally, the entry-level pro includes a slightly more powerful graphics chip.” There are other benefits over the MacBook air too. “The top row of function keys is replaced by a narrow touchscreen so the functions change according to whether you’re using a word processor or photo editor, for instance.”

Apple Watch series 6 with GPS: Was £409, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

The 44mm Apple Watch series 6 in space grey, boasting an aluminium casing and a black strap, has been reduced by a marvellous £20 on Amazon. The series 6 model can test your heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and also comes with an ECG monitor to check for any irregularities. The battery life can get you through a full day, and that’s even if you use the sleep-tracking feature. We compared the Apple Watch series 6 to the more affordable Apple Watch SE , and our verdict is that if you’re getting a smartwatch for the health features or you want a stainless steel case, the Apple Watch series 6 is the one for you.

Beats solo pro wireless noise cancelling headphones: Was £269.95, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

Apple first launched Beats in 2014 and has since rapidly improved its offering of headphones, and this latest iteration is “excellent,” according to our reviewer who featured them in our round-up of the best wireless headphones . “They feature adaptive noise-cancelling that adjusts to block ambient noise wherever you are,” while the controls are “simple and intuitive, with no power button.” With more than £100 off such a premium pair of headphones, this surely is a no-brainer. But, if you need more convincing, read our full review of these headphones .

Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB: Was £749, now £674, Amazon.co.uk

Having only launched this new iPhone in October last year, we’re always surprised to see when it's been discounted. According to Apple, the 12 Mini is the world’s smallest and lightest 5G phone. The Independent ‘s technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed the device noting that it's “pretty compelling” if you don’t want such a big phone. “It’s also the first iPhone as small as this to feature an OLED screen, with a much higher resolution than the LCD screen of the iPhone 11, for instance,” Phelan explained. With “pin-sharp, bright and with great colour fidelity,” we’re not sure what more you could want from a mobile.

