Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

QAnon Shaman’s lawyer claims shirtlessness during Capitol riot is evidence of ‘mental vulnerabilities’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Suezu_0aEQX86500

A lawyer for the fur-wearing Capitol riots suspect known as the “QAnon Shaman” has said that his shirtlessness during the 6 January insurrection is evidence of his “mental vulnerabilities.”

In a new pretrial release motion, Jacob Chansley’s lawyer Albert Watkins said that his client’s mental health has nose-dived in the past five months as he continues to be held on charges relating to his alleged role in storming the Capitol Building.

In the court documents, Mr Watkins writes that: “The acuity of the vulnerable defendant has waned with each passing day of solitary confinement ,” reported Business Insider . “The effects of the same, like ivy, have slept, crept, and now leapt.”

Mr Chansley has been in solitary confinement since early January when he was arrested after surrendering to police. His lawyer had asked the court last week to release him given the state of his mental health. The court had ordered Mr Chansley to undergo a mental evaluation.

The so-called QAnon Shaman became one of the most photographed individuals during the 6 January riots, standing in the Capitol wearing a headdress and face paint. He was seen walking with a bullhorn and flagpole throughout the building.

In Mr Watkins’s 42-page motion submitted on Wednesday, he appeals for Mr Chansley’s pretrial release a second time. He argues that there is no evidence to suggest that his client was violent during the insurrection.

In an interview with 60 Minutes earlier this year, Mr Chansley had said that he had waved to protesters who had signalled to him that could enter the building and that his entrance was “acceptable.” The government, however, maintains that he was among the first wave of protesters to enter the Capitol building.

In March this year, Mr Chansley’s claims were called “blatant lies” by a federal judge and in fact later that month the court released two videos that appeared to disprove the 33-year-old Arizona native’s claims.

His first pretrial release request was denied earlier this year.

Mr Watkins also sparked widespread outrage after he called Mr Chansley and others charged in connection with the riot “people with brain damage” - a pejorative and problematic term for someone with a developmental disability and autism. He was quoted in the media as saying: “My long-standing pleas for compassion and understanding of those involved in the events of 6 January with mental health issues and disabilities have to date fallen on deaf ears.”

Mr Chansley has pleaded not guilty to a six charge indictment. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

View All 42 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

152K+
Followers
83K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaman#Qanon#Vulnerabilities#Mental Health Issues#Protest Riot#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Connecticut StateConnecticut Post

Feds: CT man stood in prayer with 'QAnon Shaman' at Senate chamber dais during Capitol riot

Federal authorities have arrested another Connecticut man in connection with the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said 25-year-old Richard T. Crosby Jr., of Harwinton, was charged Thursday on a federal criminal complaint. He was taken into custody between 6 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, federal officials said.
Glendale, AZABC 15 News

Stomach tattoo leads to man's arrest in U.S. Capitol Riot

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Glendale, Arizona, for his alleged role in the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and it appears that a large tattoo on his stomach helped federal authorities identify him. James Burton McGrew faces several federal charges, according to his arrest warrant, including assaulting...
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City man charged after entering US Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City area man is now facing charges in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Carey Jon Walden, of Kansas City, has been charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.
Wellington, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Prosecutors appeal ruling on Wellington man's bond in Capitol riot case

A 44-year-old Wellington man who is accused of joining fellow Oath Keepers in a deadly rampage at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will remain jailed until at least Thursday. While a U.S. magistrate ruled that Jason Dolan could be released on bond pending his trial in Washington, federal prosecutors Friday took the unusual step of appealing that decision.
Princeton, MANew Haven Register

Lawyers seek evidence dismissal runner slaying case

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Lawyers for the man charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run in Massachusetts in 2016 questioned the competency of police investigating the case during a hearing to get DNA evidence thrown out. Angelo Colon-Ortiz has pleaded...
Gorham, MEBangor Daily News

2nd Mainer charged in Capitol riot is a veteran and father of 5, lawyer says

The second Mainer charged in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot is a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and five children, his lawyer said Thursday. Nicholas Hendrix, 34, of Gorham faces four federal charges for allegedly entering the Capitol with other rioters Jan. 6. In the latest hearing, Hendrix did not enter a plea, the Portland Press Herald reported.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

NY man’s Capitol riot case dismissed amid lack of evidence

A federal judge tossed charges against a New York man accused in the Capitol riot — the first out of hundreds of cases to fall apart due to lack of evidence. Prosecutors wrote to the Washington, DC, judge on Tuesday asking to drop charges against Christopher Kelly, a New York City resident who was captured in a viral photo near the US Capitol, shirtless and holding an American flag, according to court documents.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Ashli Babbitt’s husband sues for name of Capitol cop who shot her during riot

The husband of slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt is suing for records revealing the identity of the US Capitol Police officer who fatally shot her during the Jan. 6 siege. Aaron Babbitt is asking a Washington DC court to force police to hand over the cop’s name, as well as other records relating to his wife’s death, including video footage of the incident and witness statements, local outlet WUSA reported.