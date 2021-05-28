Cancel
GOP Senators Reject Pleas From Fallen Capitol Cop’s Mom to Back Riot Commission, Says Report

Several Republican senators looked the mom of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the eye on Thursday and told her they will vote against setting up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that preceded his death. According to CNN, Gladys Sicknick held meetings with more than a dozen Republican senators to urge them to back the bill to establish the commission when it goes to a Senate vote on Friday—but most told her that she would not be able to change their minds. A source said to be familiar with the meetings told the network that they were “very hard” on Sicknick and her son’s girlfriend, Sandra Garza, who were both wearing necklaces containing the fallen Capitol Police officer’s ashes. Sicknick is reportedly struggling to understand why Republicans are against the commission, with her saying at one point in the day: “How can they not be doing the right thing?” According to CNN, 13 GOP senators declined to meet with her.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Refused to Shake Hands With Officer Who Defended Capitol on Jan. 6

A Republican member of Congress refused to shake the hand of a police officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 while the two rode an elevator together Wednesday. Officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten unconscious and suffered a heart attack as a result of fighting during the Capitol riot, had come to Capitol Hill to speak to members of Congress who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police officers who responded to the attack. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) was one such member, and when Fanone stepped into an elevator with him, Clyde refused to greet Fanone. The officer said, “I knew immediately he recognized me by the way he reacted. He completely froze. He just stared at me.” And then after Fanone explained why he was there, he said, Clyde “turned away from me, pulled out his cellphone and started thumbing through the apps.” Clyde has become one of the most revisionist voices on the Capitol riot, voting against the Gold Medal and calling the attempted insurrection a “normal tourist visit.”
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why 21 House Republicans balked at medals for Capitol police

There was a brief political consensus in the immediate aftermath of the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The left, right, and center could all agree on a simple truth: participating in a riotous assault against the nation's seat of government, in the hopes of derailing our electoral system, is a serious attack against our democracy.
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Former lawmaker Rohrabacher confirms he was at Capitol riot

Former California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher confirmed he attended the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after anonymous investigators online identified him in footage. Rohrabacher told the Portland Press Herald on Monday that he did not go into the Capitol building. The Republican served 15 terms in Congress representing parts of Orange County before losing a reelection bid in 2018.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Gaetz asks about role of ‘federal undercover agents’ in Capitol riot

Rep. Matt Gaetz is questioning the role "federal undercover agents or confidential informants" played in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill siege. On Tuesday, Gaetz wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, asking three questions regarding the "extent ... [to which] the three primary militia groups ... [were] infiltrated by agencies of the federal government," "how many federal undercover agents or confidential informants were present at the Capitol or in the Capitol during the 'siege,'" and "how many [of the unindicted Jan. 6 co-conspirators] worked as a confidential informant or as an undercover operative for the federal government."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Fact-checking Rep. Gosar's misleading narrative about shooting of Capitol rioter

(CNN) — Some Republican lawmakers are doubling down on reframing the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, falsely arguing it was a mostly peaceful event, antifa was responsible for the attack and that rioters were not armed. Several of these incorrect narratives were repeated during a Tuesday hearing on the attack held by the House Oversight and Reform Committee, along with some new misinformation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

House Ethics Committee clears Boebert of allegation she helped instigate Capitol riot

The House Ethics Committee will not investigate a claim from the co-chair of the Progressive Caucus that Rep. Lauren Boebert helped instigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. In a letter to the Colorado Republican made public on Monday, Chairman Ted Deutch, Democrat of Florida, and ranking member Jackie Walorski, Republican of Indiana, stated, “In accord with Committee Rule 26(k), we hereby notify you that the motion failed, and an investigative subcommittee was not established.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Johnson warns of 'unequal application of justice' as Capitol riot suspects sit in jail, vs Antifa, BLM

Senate Homeland Security Committee member Ron Johnson, R-Wis., railed against the "unequal application of justice" he sees between the suspects involved in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and those involved in Antifa and Black Lives Matter protests in cities like Philadelphia, Portland, New York City and Washington over the past year that devolved into criminal activity.