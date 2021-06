According to Shelby teacher Kamie Barnhill’s mom, she was “born playing school!” Barnhill has taught for the past 34 years, with the last two being in Shelby. Over the years, she has taught all elementary school subjects, some preschool and a few high school and college subjects including algebra, algebra II and calculus. At the end of the 2020-2021 school year Barnhill is retiring from the school system and returning to where she started–teaching preschool.