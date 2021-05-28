HPA graduates Class of 2021

After two years of pandemic-impacted learning, the Class of 2021 can graduate with pride. They will do so at the Lyle Football Field on Saturday, June 5. First though, they will cruise through Dallesport and Lyle. Building on the success of the 2020 Senior Cruise, the group will follow an expanded route in both Dallesport and Lyle, departing from the old Dallesport Elementary at 12:30 p.m. The community is encouraged to join in the celebration from their yards by cheering the graduates on as they pass. The cruise will pass through both communities and conclude by wrapping around Lyle School at around 1:30 p.m. As they leave the parking lot, a second car with additional family and friends will merge behind each graduate’s vehicle. Both cars will stop at the west end of the football field, where the graduate will emerge and walk across a stage to accept his or her diploma. An invitation is required to attend graduation in person, but anyone can view the graduation ceremony online at www.facebook.com/lyleschools starting between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on June 5. You do not have to have a Facebook account to watch. More information is available—watch for speeches, videos, senior pics, and more on the Lyle school website. Look for Graduation 2021 in the navigation bar.