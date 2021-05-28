Cancel
Business

Regulating markets most efficiently

By Sanjay Patnaik
Brookings Institution
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, an interview with Sanjay Patnaik, director of the Center on Regulation and Markets at Brookings and the Bernard L. Schwartz Chair in Economic Policy Development. He discusses the mission of the center, and also talks about his own research on topics like climate resilience and carbon pricing. Also on this episode, David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, offers his views on why inflation expectations are extremely important. Listen to this segment also on SoundCloud.

