Regulating markets most efficiently

The Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell concluded a two-day meeting with a press conference that was surprisingly direct in addressing the inflation concerns in the economy at the moment and how these will be handled. The resulting answers gave strength to the US Dollar forex market with tapering of bond purchases, and interest rate increases all mentioned. This brought the EUR/USD to its lowest point in 2 months and impacted other currencies around the world against the Dollar. On hearing the comments from the Fed Chief, markets on Wall Street did drop, though it was nowhere close to the sell-off that could have occurred in other circumstances if the news had not been delivered so clearly.