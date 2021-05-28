Ke Kula ‘O ‘Ehunuikaimalino seniors graduate

In her speech to classmates Friday morning, Independence School senior Makayla Casper said the Class of 2021 was about to experience the first day of the rest of their lives. “This is not just another average day,” she said. “Because after today, we begin a full new chapter of our lives. So much is about to change, no matter which path you have decided or will decide to follow. We have been preparing our whole lives for this and this moment, and we are ready.”