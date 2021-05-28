Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden to sign order to combat anti-Asian American bias

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KS4EN_0aEQUXei00
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday addressing a rise in acts of anti-Asian bias and violence in the United States, the White House said.

The order will establish the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, and expand language access and strengthen economic security and opportunity for those communities, it said in a statement.

People of Asian descent in the United States have been subjected to increasing violence throughout the coronavirus pandemic, after COVID-19 appeared to emerge from China and former President Donald Trump repeatedly linked the deadly disease to China.

But they have faced bias at other points in U.S. history as well, most notably during World War Two when the government removed Americans with Japanese roots from their homes along the West Coast and forced them to live in camps.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the xenophobic rhetoric used by certain political leaders during this crisis, have led to a tragic spike in acts of anti-Asian bias, violence, and xenophobia," the White House said in the statement

It added that it would also work to help ease the health inequities facing many native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders and other Asian-Americans during the pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Anti Asian American#The White House#Native Hawaiians#Pacific Islanders#Japanese#Asian Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
White House
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Set to Visit Border Before Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has increased pressure on Vice President Kamala Harris as he announced he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border later in June. Trump, who made building a wall to combat immigration one of his key presidential campaign promises, said he would visit "our nation's decimated southern border" with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden picks Israel, Mexico, NATO ambassadors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his nominees to be ambassadors to Israel, Mexico and NATO, as he moves to strengthen U.S. alliances in tough regions. Among a slate of names announced by the White House on Tuesday were Thomas Nides, a Morgan Stanley vice-chairman who served...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Nikki Haley condemns Biden's 'Obama 2.0' foreign policy

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley characterized President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as costly and ineffective. With Biden making his first overseas trip as president attending a NATO summit with many of the world’s top leaders after his appearance at the G-7 summit, and before his much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday, Haley argued there is something familiar about the Democrat's record so far.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden wobbles before Putin summit

Although underplayed by most of the media, it's clear that President Joe Biden is wobbling on the eve of his Wednesday summit with Vladimir Putin. Coming after Biden has broken from congressionally mandated sanctions on Putin's Nord Stream II pipeline, has appeased Putin-enabled ransomware attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, and has hinted at a withdrawal from Syria (a longtime Russian priority), Biden's hesitation is problematic.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Erika Moritsugu, Biden’s new liaison to Asian Americans, fights for influence in the White House

The Korean American actor and activist Daniel Dae Kim was filming in Canada last month and unable to accept a White House invitation to join President Biden at a signing ceremony for an anti-Asian hate crimes bill. But this week, Kim slipped into Washington and joined a handful of presidential aides at the rooftop bar in the W Hotel, where Erika L. Moritsugu, a deputy assistant to Biden, pressed him into action.
Congress & Courtsmymotherlode.com

Congresswoman Steel: The Rise In Asian American Hate

Republican Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) spoke on the House Floor about the rise in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) hate, and her bipartisan resolution introduced earlier this year to condemn the hate crimes and hate incidents many in the AAPI community have faced. Steel was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of...
New York City, NYMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Fear, hate and reality: How to combat anti-Asian crimes

All New Yorkers have a right to live free from fear of being targeted because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or religion. But right now, many of our Asian American neighbors walk with trepidation, if not terror. The numbers do not lie: Between the start of this year and May 23, there were 86 reported anti-Asian hate crimes, a more than 350% increase from the 19 reported in all of 2020. And that almost surely understates the problem.