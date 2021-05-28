Vernon fire chief looks to strengthen department, add volunteers

The City of Avondale, AZ is seeking a strategic, innovative, and confident fire management professional to serve as its new Fire Chief. The ideal candidate will consistently demonstrate sound professional judgment and take a strategic approach to problem-solving. The City is seeking a firm but fair leader who holds themselves to the highest ethical standards and leads by example, setting clear expectations for employees, as well as being committed to diversity and inclusion in their hiring practices. Qualified candidates will possess a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Fire Science, Business Administration or Emergency Management. A master’s degree and Executive Fire Officer (EFO) or its equivalent is preferred. Candidates must have a minimum of five (5) years of experience as a Fire Chief or Assistant/Deputy Fire Chief in a similar or larger size jurisdiction and must obtain or have the ability to obtain a valid Arizona Operator’s Driver’s License.

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO