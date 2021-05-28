North Central Rural Transportation Planning Committee to meet
A meeting of the North Central Rural Transportation Planning Committee will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. In the wake of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a virtual only. If you are interested in attending, please visit the website, email Amy Kessler at amy@ncentral.com or call 814-773-3162 for the meeting login information. The public is encouraged to attend.www.thecourierexpress.com