North Central Rural Transportation Planning Committee to meet

What bothers you about your transportation system? How should our region grow to accommodate new people, homes, and jobs? On what projects should transportation funds be spent? As our region continues to grow, good long-range planning and investments can help be proactive before problems come with them. This is one of the chief responsibilities of San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), an association of local governments that represent the entire region, to explore multiple housing, job, and transportation scenarios through modeling and testing to prepare a long-range Regional Transportation Plan, or RTP for our future.