Energy Industry

Total shareholders back strategy, including on climate, CEO says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - Total investors have backed the French energy firm’s strategy, including its approach on climate change, in shareholder votes, chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday.

Total sought backing from shareholders for a motion on its environmental goals, which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, at a time when some oil companies have faced pushback from investors for not doing enough.

The detailed results of the votes will be published on Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Ceo#French
EnvironmentFortune

Heineken wants to link executive pay to climate change goals

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Salaries and bonuses paid to Heineken NV managers may soon depend on how committed they are to fighting climate change as the world's second-largest brewer searches for ways to meet its 2040 net-zero emissions goal.
California StateBusiness Insider

California Gold CEO Delivers Open Letter to Shareholders

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE: CGM) ("California Gold") today announced that California Gold's Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director has delivered the following open letter to all shareholders:. Open Letter From The Interim CEO to All Shareholders of California Gold Mining Inc. (the...
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: CEO Group Warms to Likely SEC Climate Change Rules

The Business Roundtable (BRT), an association of more than 200 CEOs of leading U.S. companies, told the SEC in a comment letter Friday that it supports the agency’s efforts to seek enhanced climate change disclosures. BRT stated that it “shares the concerns articulated by many stakeholders, including investors, that climate challenges are creating growing risks in many parts of the economy.”
Energy Industrymadison

Bloomberg News: Big oil finds the climate has changed

Over the past month, campaigners have been celebrating moves to get the world’s biggest oil companies to address climate change. In the United States, shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corp. overruled top management to appoint new board members dedicated to accelerating the firm’s transition away from fossil fuels. At the same...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

What oil companies can do to cut the demand for oil

Increasing pressure on major oil companies has forced many to make promises to reduce the extraction of their main fossil fuel. They also warn that the result may not be a reduction in global emissions. “Imagine Shell decided to stop selling petrol and diesel today. This would certainly cut Shell’s...
Energy Industrywkzo.com

Australia looks to spur offshore carbon storage

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia asked companies on Wednesday to nominate offshore acreage they want to explore for places to bury carbon dioxide, part of a government drive to promote carbon capture and storage (CCS) to help cut emissions. “The coalition government is keen to accelerate the development of (CCS) projects...
Economyworldpipelines.com

Caterpillar shareholders support climate action

Caterpillar is a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its products are used in a wide range of fossil fuel extraction industries, like coal mining, fracking, and oil sands — some of the most carbon intensive industries in the world.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Shell Aims to Step Up Energy Transition after Landmark Court Ruling

New emerging realities for Royal Dutch Shell that had a plan to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030, however, it was not deemed sufficient by the court and the target must be increased to 45% by 2030. RDS will seek ways to accelerate its energy transition strategy and deepen carbon emission cuts following a landmark Dutch court ruling last month,
Energy Industrytechinvestornews.com

The UK's hydrogen strategy must focus on five priority areas

National Grid's Antony Green sets out the company's wish list for the government's hotly-anticipated Hydrogen Strategy which is expected to emerge summer 2021. At the end of last year, the government announced ambitions to generate 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030 in its 'Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution', while hydrogen was also highlighted as a key net zero technology in the Energy White Paper which emerged several weeks later. With expectations for 2021 as a milestone year for climate change as COP26 fast approaches, hydrogen is one of a few key areas government is exploring that could help achieve net zero. ...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Interview: David Hone, chief climate change advisor, Shell [Gas in Transition]

“At the core of our strategy is our ability to trade between products and markets” [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 2]. “With our Energy Transition Strategy, we are making it clear that we will continue to be an integrated player in the global energy sector,” says David Hone, Chief Climate Change Advisor at Shell, in an interview with NGW. According to Hone, people tend to underestimate the importance of trading and retail for Shell. “We supply much more energy than we produce. Our ability to trade is at the core of our strategy. We will continue to use that ability as we transition towards a net-zero emission society.” David Hone, a chemical engineer by education who started his...
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Should We Divest or Engage to Eliminate Fossil Fuels?

Treehugger design editor Lloyd Alter recently reported on how the recent losses for oil majors are not necessarily terrible for National Oil Companies (NOCs). He's right, but it's also fair to say the broader context for recent investor-owned oil company defeats is that a growing and influential segment of society now sees fossil fuels as the past, not the future, and is making investment decisions accordingly.
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Oil Major Mulls Drastic Move In The U.S. After Climate Ruling

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) is reportedly considering selling its shale assets in the Permian Basin as the industry faces pressure to address climate change. Shell stock rose. The Anglo-Dutch oil company's deliberations include a sale of part or all of its 260,000 acres in the Permian Basin, sources told Reuters. The assets could be worth more than $10 billion, according to the sources. The area accounted for 6% of Shell's production output last year.