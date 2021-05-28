Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

S.Korean pension fund pledges to limit investing in coal projects

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago

SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) said on Friday it will limit investing in industries related to coal mining and coal-fired power, in line with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The world’s third-largest pension fund, with 872.5 trillion won ($783.42 billion) in assets as of the end of March, announced its commitment to supporting coal-free power saying it would no longer invest in any projects for new coal power plants at home and abroad.

Getting the world’s third largest pension fund on board to end international financing of coal projects could bolster South Korea’s green leadership credentials ahead of a climate change summit it is hosting this weekend.

President Moon Jae-in last year pledged that South Korea would go carbon neutral by 2050.

Conglomerates from Samsung Electronics to Hyundai Motor will discuss their plans for going carbon neutral at the climate summit.

The NPS, in a statement released after a meeting of its fund management committee, did not elaborate on the timing or details of specific projects subject to financing exclusion, but said it planned to setup an action plan on where not to invest. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Cynthia Kim Editing by Robert Birsel)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Pension Fund#Hyundai Motor#Home And Abroad#National Pension Service#Nps#Samsung Electronics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
POTUSWashington Post

US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power

CAIRO — The United States is planning to increase funding to Egypt to help it convert to solar energy and move away from fossil fuels, U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry said in Cairo on Wednesday. Egypt is “blessed to be the number one country in the world” when...
WorldBusiness Insider

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC announces limited closure of Fidelity Special Situations Fund and Fidelity Special Situations Class to new purchases

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, today announced the closure of purchases from new investors into Fidelity Special Situations Fund and Fidelity Special Situations Class (the "Funds"), effective July 2, 2021. Existing investors who currently own the Funds...
Energy Industrybywire.news

Shell signs solar farm exploratory pact with Singapore's JTC

SINGAPORE - Royal Dutch Shell has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore state firm JTC Corp to explore developing a solar farm on part of a landfill in southern Singapore, the companies said on Thursday. If successful, the solar farm will reduce the city-state's carbon emissions and...
Energy Industrywealthx.com

Mercuria Pledges Half Its Investments To Energy Transition

Mercuria is to direct half its investments into energy transition projects as the commodity trader prepares for an aggressive shift away from fossil fuels. “We have committed as a company that, within five years, 50 per cent of all investments are going to be for the energy transition,” co-founder Marco Dunand told the FT Commodities Global Summit on Wednesday. “We have started and have invested well over $500m.”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks close at record high; Fed outcome in focus

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares posted a record closing high on Wednesday, with investors awaiting clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later in the day. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield held steady. **...
trust.org

ANALYSIS-A game-changer? G7 climate pledge could shift Asia's coal policy

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The G7 wealthy nations failed to go far enough at their weekend summit to halt the use of coal, but a pledge to phase out international funding for new coal power this year could help shift Asia's policy on the dirty fuel, analysts said on Monday.
Worldmaritime-executive.com

EU Continues to Delay Antitrust Approval of Korean Shipbuilder Merger

The South Korean news agency Yonhap is reporting that the EU’s antitrust review of the proposed merger of Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering continues to be on hold after more than a year of delays and 18 months since the EU said the proposed transaction required an in-depth investigation. The news of the continued delays comes as the companies face their latest deadline by the end of June to complete the merger.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Natural Gas Storage Market 2025 | Companies Tapping Central Asian Reserves to Serve China in Natural Gas Storage Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Excess natural gas produced is either exported to other nations or consumed immediately. Storage systems ensure that the commodity is readily available in the natural gas storage market. Producers often store natural gas to control pricing volatility and function as a hedge, ensuring energy security. The prices of natural gas have been trending downward for the past seven years, compelling producers to invest in natural gas storage facilities.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

G7 pledges to end support for unabated coal by end of 2021

G7 leaders committed June 13 to end new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Leaders of the seven major industrialized nations - the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EU pledges Eur5.84 billion budget to fund energy projects in 2021-2027

The Council of the EU has adopted the new framework for funding EU energy infrastructure projects, pledging Eur5.48 billion ($6.64 billion) in finance, it said June 14. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The funds will be made available as part of the second Connecting Europe...
Industrywsau.com

Canada will not approve new thermal coal mining projects, cites environmental damage

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will not approve new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines because of the potential for environmental damage, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Friday. “The government considers that these projects are likely to cause unacceptable environmental effects within federal jurisdiction and are not...
Marketsetftrends.com

As Pension Funds Eye Corporate Bonds, Consider Exposure with ‘VTC’

Fully funded pension funds could be coming for corporate bonds, which puts assets like the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (VTC) in the spotlight. Pension funds have been reaping the rewards of a re-strengthening market following last year’s pandemic scare. Now that funds are closing in on maximum gains, they may be shedding equities and adding corporate bonds.
Economycnybj.com

VIEWPOINT: NYS pension fund has largest- ever annual investment return

ALBANY — The New York State Common Retirement Fund’s estimated overall investment return was 33.55 percent for the state fiscal year (SFY) that ended March 31. The figure reflects the financial markets’ “dramatic rebound” from the late March, 2020 lows reached during the COVID-19 pandemic, the office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced May 26.
Energy IndustryMining MX

Kick in thermal coal prices unlikely to incentivise new projects

STRONG prices for thermal coal were unlikely to encourage new mine builds, said Bloomberg News. “We expect most coal miners exporting into the seaborne market will seek to absorb the current increase in coal prices to bolster balance sheets, rather than commit to new supply,” Viktor Tanevski, a principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, told the newswire.
Worldlatinamericanews.net

Foreign fund flows out of S.Korean stock market in May

SEOUL, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Foreign fund flowed out of the South Korean stock market last month on worry about an inflationary pressure, central bank data showed Friday. The net foreign sale of domestic stocks amounted to 8.23 billion U.S. dollars in May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). Foreigners bought local shares worth 590 million dollars in April.