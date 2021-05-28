Cancel
James City County, VA

Letter to the editor: Attack on U.S. Capitol was hardly a ‘normal tourist visit’

By Ron Shafer
Daily Press
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou call it insurrection; we call it a walk in the park. That’s the shameful Republican spin about the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It was just a “normal tourist visit,” one House Republican claimed. This is cancel culture on steroids. Next, we will be told:. *...

