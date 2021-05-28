Cancel
Mission Foods gives back to a fan in Pato O’Ward’s name

By Dan Beaver
msn.com
 20 days ago

There will be 135,000 fans in attendance at the 105th running of the Indy 500, making it the largest sporting event during the COVID-19 pandemic, and two of them will have the trip of a lifetime courtesy of Mission Foods. Mario Gomez and a guest will watch the race from...

www.msn.com
Detroit, MI
WDBO

Pato O'Ward charges to win, dedicates it to injured teammate

DETROIT — (AP) — Pato O'Ward closed an emotional weekend for Arrow McLaren SP by becoming IndyCar's first repeat winner of the season with a victory dedicated to his injured teammate. Felix Rosenqvist was injured a violent crash in the first race of the doubleheader weekend and hospitalized overnight. O'Ward...
Motorsportsgreekherald.com

Pato O'Ward takes IndyCar points lead with win at Detroit

Pato O'Ward of Mexico became the NTT IndyCar Series' first multiple winner of the season Sunday by capturing the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Race 2 at Belle Isle Park. O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden, who started in the pole position, and led the final three laps of the street-course race. He won by a 6.7595-second margin over Newgarden, who led for the other 67 laps. Alex Palou of Spain finished third in the 164.5-mile race.
Motorsportsdebatepost.com

Pato O’Ward took the podium at the Detroit Grand Prix

Pato O’Ward took pole position at the Detroit Grand Prix and finished the race in third place. The Mexican Pato O’ward took the podium in Detroit, where he started from pole position (second this season), and at the end of this Saturday’s race he finished in third place and stay in the fight for the title.
Motorsportsracer.com

RACER June/July 2021: The Heroes Issue

Blowing the dust from the office dictionary and looking up “hero,” the definition reads: ”A person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.” In which case, we feel we’ve hit our marks on subject matter for RACER’s annual Heroes Issue. Six decades have passed since...
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

From 16th To First For Pato O’Ward In Detroit

DETROIT – Just when it appeared Team Penske was about to claim its first NTT IndyCar Series win of the season, enter Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP. The 22-year-old driver from Monterrey, Mexico, charged his way to the top after the final restart with seven laps to go, passing two cars in two corners to make it up to third. He passed Colton Herta for second three laps from the finish, then made a brilliant race-winning pass on Josef Newgarden with just more than two laps to go.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so

O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet surged forward on the last two restarts, passing Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal, Palou, Herta and eventually longtime leader Josef Newgarden to claim an impressive victory. Herta, who lost third to Palou after trying to retaliate on O’Ward, and making a slight error at Turn 3 said...
MotorsportsBoston Globe

Pato O’Ward makes another splash — and fulfills a promise — with IndyCar win

Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old from Mexico picked off the field then went wheel-to-wheel with Newgarden and finally completed the pass with just over two laps remaining. O’Ward ultimately beat Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds and dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday’s first race of the doubleheader. ”I talked to Felix this morning and the important thing is that he’s OK, but I told him, ‘I’m going to win it for you,’ ’' O’Ward said. “I’m a man of my word, I wanted to get it done for him.” . . . John Force, 72, raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H. Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Camaro.
MotorsportsSkySports

IndyCar: Arrow McLaren SP win for second time with Pato O'Ward in dramatic Detroit GP weekend

McLaren claimed their second win since returning full time to IndyCar at the Detroit GP, as Pato O'Ward also moved into the lead of the championship. A day after team-mate Felix Rosenqvist had been hospitalised following a big accident in Saturday's opening race at Belle Isle, O'Ward won from 16th on the grid in swashbuckling style to become the first two-time winner in 2021 after eight races.
Detroit, MIindycar.com

INDYCAR Writers’ Roundtable, Vol. 23: Halfway. Whose Title Is It?

Today’s question: The NTT INDYCAR SERIES reached the halfway point of its scheduled 16-race season last weekend at the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit. Based on the first half of the season, who will be crowned series champion this September? Pato O’Ward leads Alex Palou by one point, with Scott Dixon third, 36 points back.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Pato O’Ward ‘nails it’ in qualifying to win Detroit GP pole for Race 1 of doubleheader

Pato O’Ward captured the pole position Saturday in qualifying for Race 1 of the IndyCar Detroit GP doubleheader, turning a lap of 1 minute, 15.578 seconds. The Arrow McLaren SP driver will lead the field to green at 2 p.m. ET on NBC with his third career pole and second this season. He also started first in the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, where he finished fourth in the Grand Prix of Alabama.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut for McLaren at Road America

Kevin Magnussen is set to make his IndyCar debut for the Arrow McLaren SP team this weekend at Road America. Fresh off the back of his debut IMSA win last Saturday with Chip Ganassi Racing at Detroit, Magnussen will replace the recovering Felix Rosenqvist for what is currently a one-off appearance. Earlier in the day, at the same circuit Magnussen took his first endurance win, Rosenqvist suffered a huge crash after his throttle stuck open going into a corner.
MotorsportsESPN

O'Ward seizes championship lead with Montoya-like drive

Pato O'Ward was fifth when a late caution in Detroit gave him an unexpected chance to become IndyCar's first two-time winner this season and grab the championship lead. He had eight laps to get the job done, and on the restart O'Ward launched past two rivals in the first two turns. Then he moved into second and went wheel-to-wheel with Josef Newgarden to steal the victory from the two-time IndyCar champion.
Detroit, MIArkansas Online

Confidence no issue for O'Ward

Pato O'Ward was fifth when a late caution in Detroit gave him an unexpected chance to become IndyCar's first two-time winner this season and grab the championship lead. He had eight laps to get the job done, and on the restart O'Ward launched past two rivals in the first two turns. Then he moved into second and went wheel-to-wheel with Josef Newgarden to steal the victory from the two-time IndyCar champion.