Q: My child’s annual checkup was canceled during lockdown and I’ve been hesitant to reschedule it. Is it safe to go back to the pediatrician?. Dr. Irene Papaconstadopoulos, Pediatrician, Child and Adolescent Maui Physicians/CHAMPS Pediatrics: Many people postponed doctor appointments due to COVID-19, and that includes pediatric appointments. If your child’s well-keiki visit was canceled during lockdown, or if you’ve been avoiding taking your child for a checkup because you were worried about coronavirus risk, it’s now time to reschedule.