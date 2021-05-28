Cancel
Stocks

German stocks record small gains on Friday

milwaukeesun.com
 29 days ago

BERLIN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 36.41 points, or 0.24 percent, opening at 15,443.14 points. The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was technology giant...

www.milwaukeesun.com
