“I just mean business,” Deontay Wilder told ESNEWS’ Elie Seckbach immediately after Tuesday’s press conference to kick off the promotion for his third fight with Tyson Fury. “I didn’t come here to fool around.” Appearing far more relaxed than he did at the official media event, Wilder went on to say “it’s all good.” As for what Fury said to him during the tense, over five minute face off after Tuesday’s press conference, Wilder appeared rather nonchalant. “I couldn’t hear nothing,” he said simply. If Wilder was rattled by the thought of facing Fury a third time, he wasn’t letting it show in his talk with Seckbach.