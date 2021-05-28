Special Weather Statement issued for Foard, Hardeman by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southern Harmon...southwestern Jackson...Foard and Hardeman Counties Until 600 AM CDT AT 521 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Kirkland to 9 miles southwest of Goodlett to 10 miles southeast of Swearingen, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts 40 to 50 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Locations impacted include Quanah, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Copper Breaks State Park and Lazare.alerts.weather.gov