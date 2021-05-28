Cancel
Tulsa County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Tulsa by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 14:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tulsa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Caney River near Collinsville affecting Tulsa and Rogers Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Bird Creek near Owasso-Mingo affecting Tulsa County. Bird Creek near Sperry affecting Osage and Tulsa Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Bird Creek near Owasso-Mingo. * Until late tonight. * At 2:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at Mohawk Park and along 56th Street North near Mingo Road.

alerts.weather.gov
