Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Mainly west of Refugio. Strongest gusts between Gaviota and Refugio in the evening. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, and 154 as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Wind Advisory#Refugio#Gaviota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be ‘happy, healthy’ amid conservatorship battle, attorney says

Kevin Federline is sending nothing but positive vibes to his ex-wife Britney Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007. In years past, the former dancer was known in pop culture circles as "K-Fed" and even saw his last name turned into a verb – called getting "Federlined" – for the victory many believe he claimed in his divorce from Spears. Federline was granted sole custody of the ex-couple's two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.