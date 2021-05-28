Kraken Is Still ‘On Track for a Direct Listing’ in 2022, Says Dan Held
Kraken’s business is highly correlated with the performance of the broader market as the firm moves forward with its plans. American cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is still on track to make its public market debut through a direct listing scheduled for 2022. As reported by Coindesk, citing the company’s Head of Growth, Dan Held, who made an appearance at this year’s Consensus, the public listing plans has not been impacted by the recent correction in the global crypto market.www.coinspeaker.com