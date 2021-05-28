Kraken Is Still ‘On Track for a Direct Listing’ in 2022, Says Dan Held

Bitcoin price remains volatile with the swing in any direction possible but Draper is confident the overall trend will be bullish in the foreseeable future. Two billionaires with a vested interest in cryptocurrency and decentralized finance have expressed optimism about bullish trends continuing in the future. Tim Draper, a venture capitalist with a substantial but undisclosed amount of Bitcoin, has chosen to stay by his predictions that BTC will reach a price of $250,000 at the end of 2022. He maintains this stand despite the volatility of the market in recent months and the contention about the coin’s huge energy usage.