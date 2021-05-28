Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Kraken Is Still ‘On Track for a Direct Listing’ in 2022, Says Dan Held

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kraken’s business is highly correlated with the performance of the broader market as the firm moves forward with its plans. American cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is still on track to make its public market debut through a direct listing scheduled for 2022. As reported by Coindesk, citing the company’s Head of Growth, Dan Held, who made an appearance at this year’s Consensus, the public listing plans has not been impacted by the recent correction in the global crypto market.

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Powell
Person
Dan Held
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Trading#American#Coinbase Global Inc#Etoro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsCoinTelegraph

‘Millionaire’ whales gobble up 90,000 Bitcoin over past 25 days

Bitcoin whales are stocking up, with “millionaire” addresses accumulating around 90,000 Bitcoin worth $367 billion over the past 25 days. The accumulation was identified by crypto market data aggregator Santiment, which identified that wallets holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC — described by Santiment as “millionaire tier” addresses — are now the largest segment of Bitcoin hodlers and currently account for 48.7% of Bitcoin's supply.
Canaan, NYPosted by
Coinspeaker

Canaan to Execute Sale of 10,000 Bitcoin Mining Machines for Genesis Digital Assets

Together Canaan and Genesis Digital Assets will strive to deliver and ascertain ease in crypto agreements and transactions. Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) is one of the major computing solution organizations that deal in delivering high-performance digital communication systems. The company has recently announced that they have received an order to manufacture 10000 Bitcoin Mining Machines for Genesis Digital Assets, a leading organization dealing in Bitcoin mining and distribution. Canaan will process the sales order to manufacture 10000 Bitcoin Machines with specific range models known as A1246 and A1166 Pro. Canaan has also clarified that the order received from Genesis Digital will be delivered by the end of June 30th, 2021.
MarketsCoinDesk

SEC Again Delays VanEck Bitcoin ETF Decision

In the same filing, the SEC asked for public comment on VanEck’s application. The regulator asked interested parties to answer questions about how susceptible the ETF would be to market manipulation and whether or not the regulatory landscape has changed significantly since the first time bitcoin ETF applications had garnered popular attention in 2016.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, Waves, Dogecoin Price Analysis: 16 June

At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash was starting to note some minor selling pressure, while Dogecoin remained surprisingly unaffected by Elon Musk’s latest tweet. Finally, Waves’ price chart pictured a small but consistent increase in price. Bitcoin Cash [BCH]. Bitcoin Cash fell by almost 10% on June 7, and...
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Interest Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $412,288.72 and $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Up 5% This Week

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002212 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060811 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00152742 BTC. Egoras...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fintech firm Wise announces plans for direct listing in London

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British fintech firm Wise said on Thursday it will go public in London in what will be the first direct listing of a technology company on the London Stock Exchange. The payments app, formerly known as TransferWise, said it has been profitable since 2017, with...
Businessfinextra.com

Wise confirms plans for direct listing

Money transfer firm Wise is to go public via a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange. The much-anticipated move was revealed by co-founder Kristo Käärmann, who says the firm will opt for a dual class share structure, giving its founders and employees extra voting rights for their shares and allowing them to retain control after going public.
MarketsCoinDesk

Institutional Investors Have Arrived on Polygon Amid Rising Ethereum Layer-2 Demand: Blockchain Data

Questions remain about promised scalability improvement from Ethereum 2.0. In the beginning of June, approximately 65% of daily stablecoin transaction volume on Polygon belonged to transactions with values above $1 million, according to data compiled by blockchain data research firm Nansen. That percentage underscores the shift of decentralized finance (DeFi) “whales” from Ethereum to Polygon.
BusinessFortune

Digital payments company Wise to go public on LSE via a direct listing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Digital-payments provider Wise wants to go public on the London Stock Exchange via a direct listing, the first major technology company to choose that alternative route to the market in the U.K. The company is...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Ramp Raises $10 Million to Expands Its ‘PayPal for Crypto’ Service

Ramp is building in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, which Paypal has been able to enshrine in the world of ecommerce. European-based digital currency payment provider, Ramp has raised the sum of €8.3 million ($10 million) from investors to expand its ‘Paypal for Crypto’ service offering. According to a report by EU-Startup, the new funding is targeted at pushing its services to a more global audience.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Billionaires Go Bullish: Tim Draper Says Bitcoin to Hit $250K in 2022

Bitcoin price remains volatile with the swing in any direction possible but Draper is confident the overall trend will be bullish in the foreseeable future. Two billionaires with a vested interest in cryptocurrency and decentralized finance have expressed optimism about bullish trends continuing in the future. Tim Draper, a venture capitalist with a substantial but undisclosed amount of Bitcoin, has chosen to stay by his predictions that BTC will reach a price of $250,000 at the end of 2022. He maintains this stand despite the volatility of the market in recent months and the contention about the coin’s huge energy usage.
Retailwhattheythink.com

Who’s Tracking Direct Mail?

As I sit here reading through Sailthru’s “4th Annual Retail Personalization Index,” I’m having a familiar reaction. This is great information. I love reading it and seeing how retailers pivot, adapt, and innovate over the years. But in reports like these, why is direct mail hardly ever mentioned? When it comes to consumer trends in retail, it’s as if direct mail doesn’t exist. If direct mail remains such a powerful force in marketing, why isn’t anyone tracking it?
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Fidelity Exec Says Bitcoin Price Bottom Is In, PlanB Expects BTC Bull Run

PlanB tweeted on Tuesday asserting that we are entering the next BTC bull run. Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments, believes that Bitcoin has hit its bottom and there will be no further dips. In a tweet on Monday, that featured a chart comparing GS Retail favourites to BTC/USD, Timmer wrote, “In my view, it looks like the bottom is in”.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Global Hedge Funds Expect to Push Over 7% of Their Portfolios into Crypto by 2026

Hedge funds are looking to play bigger in crypto as a survey reveals that their portfolios may increase to $312 billion by 2026. Hedge funds are looking to make big plays into the crypto sector as the sector continues to grow. According to a recent survey, these hedge funds will increase their exposure to cryptocurrencies by increasing their crypto portfolios over the next five years.
New York City, NYPosted by
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Pro to Enable Trading of Chiliz (CHZ), Keep Network (KEEP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

According to the Coinbase announcement, CHZ, KEEP, SHIB will be integrated on Coinbase.com and via their consumer mobile apps at a later date. The professional trading arm of the American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), known as Coinbase Pro, is set to list Chiliz (CHZ), Keep Network (KEEP), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to the official announcement, effective yesterday, June 15th, the deposit for each of the three digital tokens was enabled on the trading platform for an eventual listing on June 17.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Tron, Ethereum Classic, Verge Analysis: 16 June

With Bitcoin‘s rally coming to a halt, most of the market’s altcoins have started moving sideways. While Verge consistently lost its 24-hour trading volumes to fall to $19.2 million, Tron continued to bask in its achievement of 39 million accounts. The upcoming Magneto hard fork upgrade, on the other hand, was keeping everyone talking about Ethereum Classic [ETC].
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Social Sentiment for $XRP, Cardano’s $ADA, and Other Large-Cap Altcoins Flashes Buy Signal

Social sentiment data for XRP, Cardano’s ADA, Ethereum, and Polkadot (DOT) has started flashing a buy signal, according to cryptocurrency insights firm Santiment. In a tweet, the firm revealed that cryptocurrency traders have, on social media, started taking a bearish stance on these four altcoins, at a time in which the price of bitcoin started testing the $40,000 mark while altcoins lagged behind.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor On Ethereum, Altcoins Says 'There Is Place For Everybody'

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor said there is a place for all cryptocurrencies in an interview with CNBC’s “Fast Money” program Tuesday. What Happened: Saylor pointed out that different cryptocurrencies serve different purposes. He said while Bitcoin (BTC) acts like “digital property,” Ethereum (ETH) is working on disrupting traditional finance.