I know a lot of people have grown potatoes before, but personally I have not known anyone who actually grew their own potatoes….until now !. My Wife this year tried her first try at growing her own potatoes right in our backyard right here in Ocean County. Instead of have a potato patch, we have limited space, she decided to grow her potatoes in containers. The large “food grade” buckets. Don’t forget to drill bottom for drainage. April then used stone pavers to raise the buckets so the water had space to drain and it was a nice stable surface to store the containers while the taters grew. To begin she filled the buckets with a mixture of manure, peat moss and organic potting mix. Then she placed four “seed potatoes” in the container and let grow. Once the plants began to grow leaves (approx 85 days) and the leaves die …. it was time to dump the buckets and reveal the potato haul. Pretty simple process but very unique to backyard gardening.