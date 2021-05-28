Cancel
Between The Covers: 'Finding Junie Kim'

By Carolyn Statler Three Sisters Books, Gifts
Finding Junie Kim by Ellen Oh is a middle grade novel that explores bullying and racism at a middle school and a second story line of Junie’s conversations with her grandparents about their lives in Korea during the Korean War. Junie is a seventh grader whose friends are mostly girls whose heritage is from another country. Junie is being bullied primarily at her bus stop by a boy who had learned to leave her alone as long as her brother, Justin, was there. Now that Justin no longer rides the same bus, Junie is being bullied again. It is difficult for her to face this every day, and she sometimes begs her parents to drop her off at school, but it is a very long time before she finally tells them what has been happening to her.

