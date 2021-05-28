Cancel
Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Sacramento Causes Injuries

Cover picture for the articleAccident on Palm Avenue That Injures Pedestrian May Have Been Intentional. A hit-and-run resulting in injuries occurred in Sacramento on May 25 sent a pedestrian to a hospital. The accident was reported around 2:32 p.m. at Palm Avenue and College Oak Drive near Walerga Park in the Foothill Farms area, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The accident is being investigated to determine whether the motorist or pedestrian was at fault and the driver of the fleeing vehicle is being sought.

