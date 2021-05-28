Cancel
Check This Out! The Most Expensive House For Sale on LBI Right Now

By Sue Moll
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 20 days ago
What a beauty on Barnegat Light, LBI. Can you even imagine living on the Barnegat Inlet and and the ocean. This house is unbelievably beautiful with over 2300 square feet. This house, according to zillow.com, is the most expensive house on LBI. Listen to Shawn & Sue mornings on 92.7...

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

