Netflix has dropped a brand new clothing collection with designer Jordan Bentley. Under his Hypland imprint, the streaming giant is serving all those Yasuke fans that want to rep the show. The announcement of that Anime had a lot of people hype and drove a ton of viewers to the service. Sensing an opportunity to meet that excitement, they brought in Bentley, who got his start in streetwear. Impressively, the designer created Hypland at the age of 13 and never looked back. It’s a normal story at this point. Silkscreening shirts and selling them to friends. But, with the power of the Internet, the reach for a really hot design is unlimited. You can see some of that enthusiasm all over social media today after the collection was announced.