AirShaper's Wouter Rommerie takes a look at the aerodynamic features of a Porsche Taycan before its first aerodynamic road test. In almost every aspect of car design, be it on a road or race car, aerodynamics play a vital role in the overall performance of the design. It is an area that can become extremely difficult to get right if you don't have the right tools to make sure you can get the most out of your design. However, the latest online platform from AirShaper is destined to put all that hard work and sometimes confusion on aerodynamics to bed.