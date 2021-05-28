Cancel
Fitness

Want a Selfie With Milind Soman? You Have To Do 10 Pushups

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink twice before you ask for a selfie with Milind Soman. He may ask you to do 10 pushups to get a picture clicked with him. The 55 years old supermodel, actor, film producer and fitness promoter on Thursday shared a video of a lady in saree doing pushups ten times in a market area in Raipur. According to the actor, the lady had asked him for a selfie while he was enjoying some local yum stuff in a small street market in the region. It seemed like the actor put a condition that she can click a selfie with him if she can complete 10 pushups. Interestingly, the lady accepted the condition and started doing pushups even before Milind Soman switched on his camera, and easily completed the target. It actually turned out to be one of the actor’s favourite pushups for selfie people.

