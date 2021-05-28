Memorial march honoring legacy of Black Wall Street

TULSA, Okla. — The Black Wall Street Memorial March is the kick-off to the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.

Nearly 40 community groups and organizations will take part in the march to honor the legacy of Black Wall Street.

Community groups like the Booker T. Washington Hornets United, Black Lives Matter OKC, Professional Black Firefighters Association and Temple Israel will take part.

To start the procession, a horse drawn carriage will carry the remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The march is expected to have around 300 participants who will walk from Greenwood and Pine to the Greenwood Cultural Center.

There will be road closures in the area of Pine and Greenwood starting at 9 a.m. – all the way to Greenwood and Cameron (Greenwood Cultural Center).

Anyone who wants to come and watch or even walk with the group is allowed to take part.

