This week's calls include: a street sweeper, community intervention and an inquisitive spearman.Friday, May 28 Officers responded to a theft in progress at a store. It was determined there was a disagreement between the store owner and ice delivery workers, and the owner called to report the workers as thieves because they were disrespectful. The owner was educated at length about reporting a theft when no theft had occurred. While on patrol, an officer spotted a man known to have an outstanding felony warrant inside a restaurant. The man was contacted midway through crafting a sub sandwich and arrested...