The Melville Minute

The modern era of games has evolved in more ways than one, thanks to the expansion of the medium as a whole. It’s always fun to hijack cars, blast away aliens, and go on wild high fantasy adventures, but there are experiences that stray away from what is normally considered to be a fun adventure. Minute of Islands is what I consider to be one of those, a step forward for storytelling in video games. Not necessarily a crazy high stress action adventure, but an adventure and story that feels important all the same. Even with all the post-apocalyptic and fantasy elements on display, Minute of Islands gets across a story that is incredibly human. The experience is surreal, but there’s something to take away from it.