Harrison County, OH

Harrison County representative introduces bill to ban critical race theory in schools

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS State Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, has introduced House Bill 322, legislation that would prohibit critical race theory and action civics in Ohio's K-12 curriculum. House Bill 322 would prohibit any state agency, school district or school from teaching, instructing or training any administrator, teacher, staff, member or employee to adopt or believe any of the following concepts among others:

