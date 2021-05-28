Queen celebrate 40 years of Queen's Greatest Hits with new formats

On Queen Of The In Between, the new album from K.C. Jones, there’s a gold softness that hums like an AM band revealing early morning secrets or late night revelations. It’s a step left of the dial for Jones, who left Raleigh, NC for Lafayette, LA some 15 years ago to fall in love with Cajun and Creole music. A fiddle player by trade and blood (her father was an Applachian mountain fiddler), Jones is a member of Cajun balladeers T’Monde and also joined the rockin’ Feufollet in 2015. QOTIB finds K.C. the songwriter exercising cosmic country proclivities around ringing, bending guitars that evoke the folk-glam of Marc Bolan and the introspection of Janis Ian. Alongside longtime friend, collaborator, and GRAMMY award-winning producer (and former husband) Joel Savoy, Jones also enlisted Feufollet bandmates Chris Stafford and Jim Kolacek as well as Lafayette stalwart Trey Boudreaux (The Revelers). Queen Of The In Between is available on June 18th.