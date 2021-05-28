Queen celebrate 40 years of Queen's Greatest Hits with new formats

Despite complications posed by pandemic restrictions and the passing of her beloved husband, the dashing and dutiful Prince Philip, the Queen is continuing the glittering tradition of honouring the ‘extraordinary efforts of individuals in all four nations of the United Kingdom’ as part of her Official Birthday celebrations. ‘The Queen’s Birthday Honours allow us to pay tribute to all those who have gone above and beyond in their service to this country,’ remarked Prime Minister Boris Johnson. ‘We should take heart from the stories of those receiving honours... may they be a reminder of all that we can achieve when we come together as a society.’ In a year that has tested the resilience and ingenuity of the humanities like none other in recent memory, the elevation of several prominent art world figures is a heartening boon to a nation eager for a cultural revival.