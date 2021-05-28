Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russian mercenaries creep into Africa (2019)

madison
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia wants to re-assert itself as a major player in Africa. What's the strategy? Putin's private army and some clever PR.

madison.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercenaries#Creep#Private Army#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Plan of Russian space launches (part 2)

MOSCOW, June 6 - RIA Novosti. In four years Russia plans to launch four spherical satellites into orbit for calibrating ground optical stations and solving problems in the interests of the GLONASS navigation system, follows from the materials of Roskosmos posted on the government procurement website. According to the materials,...
AfricaMonthly Review

U.S. out of Africa (Africa Watch Bulletin interviews Gerald Horne)

AWB: Counterterrorism was the espoused pretext for the development and installation of US AFRICOM onto the African continent which now exists in 53 or the 54 countries. Can you talk about how terrorism is used today compared to how Communism once was, and has it indeed surpassed communism as the go-to pretext for U.S. imperial interventionism projects?
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Russian flights to Chinese Space Station (?)

Kourou is certainly technically possible but could be politically difficult. As for launching from Vostochny, I don't see how it could be done... that would be a significant dog-leg maneuver. (Vostochny is at 51 degrees, the Chinese space station is at ~42 degrees inclination) Yeah, my eyes bugged out when...
Chinacctvcambridge.org

China and the “New Scramble” for Africa: (What is “new” about this?)

(EV&N # 396) This is video was created on 18 June 2021 and is scheduled for broadcast on CCTV Channel 9 on Sunday, 20 June 2021 at 4:30pm. This program is part of an ongoing series -- "EcoViews & News" (EV&N # 396) -- past editions of which can be accessed by clicking here. Further background information is available at China and the “New Scramble” for Africa: (What is “new” about this?).
Politicsdallassun.com

UN Envoy Accuses Russian Mercenaries Of Human Rights Abuses In C.A.R.

The UN envoy to the Central African Republic (C.A.R.), as well as diplomats from the United States and France, has accused the national security forces and their Russian paramilitary allies of wide-ranging human rights abuses. Russia helps President Faustin Archange Touadera combat rebel groups in the resource-rich country's ongoing civil...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Accuses U.S. Of Organizing Coup in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the 2014 overthrow of Ukraine's then-President, Viktor Yanukovich, was the result of a coup organized by the U.S. and backed by the rest of Europe. Yanukovich was removed from office following an uprising by his country's opposition, spurred by his rejection of a trade...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

In Berlin, A Glimpse Of Hope For Mercenary Withdrawal In Libya

Libya's interim government voiced new hopes that foreign mercenaries could begin pulling out of the North African country in coming days, after world powers held talks in Berlin on Wednesday in a new push for lasting peace after a decade of strife. The UN-sponsored conference gathering Prime Minister Abdul Hamid...
Politicswcn247.com

Russia border countries in Europe cool on Putin talks plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — Countries bordering Russia are worried about a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with President Vladimir Putin. Lithuania's president likens the idea to trying to talk a bear out of stealing a pot of honey. He says: “We have to deal with Russia, but being very cautious about the real intentions of Putin’s regime.” The issue is on the agenda of an EU summit in Brussels. The 27-nation bloc is deeply divided in its approach to Moscow. Russia is the EU’s biggest natural gas supplier, and plays a key role in a series of international conflicts and strategic issues. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says sanctions are not enough, and that the EU should engage Putin directly.
Militaryava360.com

Russian naval ship fires warning shots at British destroyer (Full Show)

NATO has literally crossed the line with Russia. Moscow says that a British destroyer violated the country’s maritime border in the Black Sea and according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, a patrol ship and fighter jet from that country fired warning shots. The incursion is the latest in a slew of efforts by the West against Russia. RT’s Alex Mihailovich has the story. (06:08) Then former UK MP, George Galloway weighs in. (09:41)
PoliticsAsbarez News

Putin Discusses Karabakh with Pashinyan, Aliyev and Erdogan

The Karabakh conflict and the implementation of the Russia-led November 9 agreement were discussed when Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey this week. During a telephone conversation to congratulate acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on garnering the highest percentage in Armenia’s parliamentary...
Politicspakistanchristian.tv

Raising the gay flag on the US Embassy in Moscow… Photo

The diplomats noted that June is a month of pride designed to ensure that everyone deserves a life free from hatred, prejudice and oppression. On Monday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US State Department would raise the gay flag this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A big loss for Putin

(CNN) — The visuals, the body language and the setting all converged to help President Joe Biden achieve what he wanted — not only from his much-hyped summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin — but from a week of pivotal meetings with US allies. From the start of the Geneva...
POTUSWashington Post

UN envoy calls for new international talks on Syrian war

UNITED NATIONS — With no progress toward ending the 10-year Syrian conflict, the U.N. special envoy for Syria called Friday for new international talks on concrete steps like exchanging prisoners and a nationwide cease-fire that the government and opposition could agree on as initial steps to give impetus to a political solution.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden says he is testing Putin. The answer will come in Syria.

“We’ll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters,” President Biden said last week following his first summit meeting with Vladimir Putin. In fact, the answer may be known much sooner than that. Among the issues Mr. Biden raised with the Russian ruler was Syria — and in particular, the reauthorization of a humanitarian aid corridor run by the United Nations that is crucial to providing food, medicine and coronavirus vaccinations to 2.8 million people, most of them women and children. Moscow is hinting it may block the U.N. Security Council resolution needed to keep the aid flowing after July 10, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis. If he is interested in cooperation with Mr. Biden, one of the simplest and easiest things Mr. Putin could do is relax that position. So far, he hasn’t.
Europeinvesting.com

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding after the warship...