No. 597: In which Jell-O, Jim Thorpe and space monkeys shine, and we grill some holiday burgers

 29 days ago

Long story: Welcome to Friday, dear readers, and not just any Friday, but the last Friday in May, which of course means a glorious three-day weekend is on tap. On that note, Innovate LI will be opening our pool and cleaning our grill this weekend, so no calendar newsletter on Memorial Day. We'll be back on the beat Tuesday, with a regularly scheduled newsletter waiting in your inbox first thing Wednesday – enjoy the long weekend, please celebrate responsibly.

How to grill burgers: Tips and tricks for the best patties ever

It’s that time of year — the sun is out, the weather is warming up and you finally have a reason to break out the grill in your backyard. While there are so many great dishes to cook on the grill, few things beat a backyard burger. Now, maybe you’re a tong-twirling grill master who makes your own marinades from scratch , but if you’re like most folks, your grill skills may be a little rusty after a long, cold winter and a gray, dreary spring. Though burgers seem like they should be easy to cook on the grill, there are some tips and tricks you can use to ensure you have a restaurant-quality patty on your bun.
Food & Drinksmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tips to grill a juicier burger

Summer weekends wouldn’t be the same without backyard barbecues. And no backyard barbecue is complete without hamburgers. The exact origins of the hamburger are unknown, but historians believe this beloved staple of American barbecues can be traced to mid-nineteenth century Germany. According to History.com, political revolutions in Germany in the 1840s spurred many Germans to emigrate to the United States. Germans brought many of their cultural traditions with them, including their cuisine. One such dish was the chopped steak, which can be traced to Hamburg, a city renowned for its high-quality beef. Though few might now see ground beef as a remedy for digestive issues, that was a common belief in the 1860s, when a New York-based doctor named James Salisbury suggested that cooked beef patties could benefit the digestive system as much as chopped, chipped or ground beef. Buns were not yet in the picture at that time, but they were by 1904, when beef patties on buns were available at the St. Louis World’s Fair. In 1921, the first White Castle restaurant opened in Kansas, and hamburgers have been a staple of American cuisine ever since.
Food & Drinkswillcookforsmiles.com

Grilled Salmon Burgers

Salmon Burger just got better by introducing it to the grill! Homemade salmon patties made with mouthwatering grilled salmon and mixed with onion, red bell pepper, and fresh herbs. They are grilled for a few more minutes and paired perfectly with the soft brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, and homemade sauce for the best bite!
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

3 recipes that will beat the heat for burgers off the grill

Summertime means burger-on-the-grill time, but it also means hot, humid weather that sometimes makes us long for the AC and a cold beer. Instead of sweating it out over a hot grill, grab a griddle or cast-iron skillet and chill out indoors with these fun takes on burger time; no grill required.
Wausau, WIWSAW

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Cream Cheese Green Olive Burgers and Brown Sugar Glazed Peaches

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re headed into the Father’s Day weekend! And just in time, Gary Stockwell from Lambs Fresh Market shared a couple of his favorite recipes. Combine ingredients in a large bowl and mix until thoroughly combined. Shape and press meat into patties, making the portions about a quarter to a third pound. Place on a preheated grill (350 degrees) until cooked to 165 degrees internal temperature, flipping once.
Pittsburgh, PAMiami Herald

Interior designer Jim Miller shows how to live in style in less space

PITTSBURGH — Jim Miller, former co-owner of the shops Toadflax and Boxwood, has downsized into sophisticated quarters in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood. "I wanted something more manageable, and this suits me at this point in my life," he said. His one-bedroom apartment offers him access to multiple restaurants within walking...
Food & DrinksMercury News

Patriotic craft brews and beer for Fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July is almost upon us — and given last year’s lack of ways to celebrate together, I suspect this year, we’ll be going all out. Including American beer in those festivities isn’t just a refreshing idea, it’s a nod to our country’s history. The Founding Fathers debated many of the finer points of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution over mugs of ale in Philadelphia taverns, and George Washington’s recipe for home-brewed porter survives to this day.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

The Habit Burger Grill Expands Arizona Footprint With Second Restaurant In Tempe

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the grand opening of a second restaurant location in Tempe. The fast-casual restaurant will serve up its famous 'Habit Hospitality' at 8905 S. Harl Ave. beginning June 23rd.
Culver City, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Veggie Grill to Franchise Burger Restaurants

Veggie Grill Inc. is looking to franchising as it expands its new plant-based hamburger concept. The Culver City-based fast-casual restaurant chain launched its first Stand-Up Burgers location in March in Berkeley and followed up with two more restaurants in Illinois. “These three are former Veggie Grill sites that we thought...
Recipescrowrivermedia.com

BAKING WITH BEV: Some recipes to put a different spin on your burgers

It’s officially summer and time to fix some great tasting burgers. This seasoning is great to shake on your burgers and french fries and also tastes amazing on chicken, fish, pork and vegetables. It seems lots of foods taste salty to me, so I reduce the salt to 2 Tbsp. when I make it. You could start using a little bit of the seasoning and season to your liking so it doesn’t taste too salty.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

It's time to break out the grill for some summer cooking

The weather is getting warmer and more and more people are preparing for grilling season. Grilling foods is popular for a variety of reasons — not the least of which are the delicious tastes we create when grilling and the joy of being surrounded by family and friends. However, from a nutritional standpoint, grilling is a great way to cook without a lot of added oils or fats.
Recipesnewpaper24.com

The Finest Charcoal Grills for a Smoky Summer season of Burgers and Grilled Pizza – NEWPAPER24

The Finest Charcoal Grills for a Smoky Summer season of Burgers and Grilled Pizza. Heat climate and sunny skies are beckoning us again outdoor. Is your charcoal grill prepared? Whether or not you’ve a yard, balcony, or only a prime spot within the park, charcoal grills are an inexpensive and transportable method to impart flavorful notes of smoky goodness to smash burgers and summer time squash. Fortunately, trendy charcoal grills are additionally simpler to make use of than ever earlier than, due to handy options like no-mess ash clear up and temperature management venting. Navigating these choices may be overwhelming, so we consulted barbecue and grilling professionals to search out the very best grills for each scenario. Whether or not you’re a complete grilling novice or seasoned barbecue fanatic in want of a brand new mannequin, certainly one of these seven charcoal grills shall be excellent for you.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Big Burger World In Colorado Offers Some Of The Best Burgers And Service In The State

Is it just me, or does Colorado know how to make a pretty mean burger? While you can get a stale and generic patty at any fast food restaurant, you are depriving yourself of so many amazing, locally-made creations, including that of Colorado’s own Big Burger World: Guess what? We learned about Big Burger World […] The post Big Burger World In Colorado Offers Some Of The Best Burgers And Service In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Drinksbuffalobeerleague.com

The Best Thing I Drank This Week: Pressure Drop Brewing Space Monkey Episode VI: Return of the Space Monkey Double IPA

Living in Buffalo and being a craft beer fan is an embarrassment of riches. Each week, seeming each day, I’m blessed with an overabundance of great options each time I open my fridge and reach for a beer. Through the Buffalo Beer League, I am always looking for new ways to promote all of the delicious liquid being created right here in Western New York, so consider this column, The Best Thing I Drank This Week, just another vehicle to help spread the word of great local craft beer.
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Introducing a Spicy Black Bean Burger at Some Restaurants

Wendy's is at least temporarily joining the growing number of fast food chains offering a plant-based burger option. Starting June 28, Wendy's is introducing the Spicy Black Bean Burger. It's currently only slated to be on the menu for a limited time in a few test markets, but there's no doubt that there's a broader market for plant-based burger options around the country.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Alton Brown's Favorite Gin Company

Alton Brown did not let a year-plus pandemic lockdown slow him down. The Food Network star proved himself quite the showman, cameraman, lighting expert, producer — and the list goes on — as he took to social media and the world of streaming in full force to ensure the show went on. The "Good Eats" host shared some pretty easy and satisfying recipes with his fan base during episodes of his homemade "Quarantine Qitchen" show. In fact, it is probably safe to say, those episodes got many people through some tough dinner choices. He also made us feel better when we required an adult beverage by sharing with The Kitchn that his go-to drink is "A well-made martini."
Port Townsend, WAThe Spokesman-Review

RV cooking: When company comes to dinner, we serve pizza on the grill

While staying at Fort Flagler near Port Townsend, we had an impromptu dinner party and it was so much fun. I texted our kiddo's BFF, who lives nearby, and invited Izzy to the campground for a visit. She and her boyfriend, Asa, were happy to swing by and I asked them if they wanted to stay for dinner. Heck yeah, she said.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Enjoy Specialty Hot Dogs, Burgers, Wings, And More At Maddogs Grill In Alabama

When it comes to restaurants, there’s no denying that some of the very best are right here in Alabama. While many of the state’s restaurants specialize in a certain food, others offer a variety of options to please all appetites. One of these restaurants is Maddogs Grill, which you can learn all about below. Have […] The post Enjoy Specialty Hot Dogs, Burgers, Wings, And More At Maddogs Grill In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.